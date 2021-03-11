Comedian Don Barnhart Continues To Bring Hilarity To Downtown Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club is celebrating the return of resident headliner Don Barnhart Thursday - Sunday nights in Downtown Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas. Adhering to all social distancing and safety protocols, the Delirious Comedy Show has been providing live standup comedy events since October.

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world producing and performing comedy shows for the military. Delirious Comedy Club will be sending a team of comedy All-Stars headed by Barnhart overseas in 2022 bring more even more laughter to those that serve.

"Laughter is such a healing force and hearing people laugh again is the greatest gift for me", said Barnhart who performs nightly at Delirious Comedy Club. He added, "As the vaccine becomes more widely available and the Covid numbers are going down, we're beginning to see small groups of people coming out celebrating birthdays, special occasions including bachelor and bachelorette parties. We still have social distance guidelines and adhere to all the safety protocols, but Las Vegas is coming back."

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Barnhart's comedy special, The Obese Police from Dry Bar Comedy is the retitled comedy special from Barnhart that is hysterically funny, yet safe viewing for the entire family but let it be known, when Don takes the stage at his residency in Las Vegas Barnhart doesn't pull his punches or hold anything back.

Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen here.

When Barnhart takes time off to perform at his other Las Vegas residency, Jokesters Comedy Club, The Delirious Comedy Club presents their celebrity comedy series with special guest headliners like Pauly Shore from the new Netflix movie Guest House who is appearing March 19th, 26th and April 9th.

Delirious Comedy Club is also working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other businesses and venues looking to bring a successful business model to their city.

The complete list of health and safety protocols along with the full calendar of who's performing can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.