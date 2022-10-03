Chris Tucker Returns To Encore Theater With Two-Night Engagement This January

Internationally renowned comedian and Wynn Las Vegas resident performer, Chris Tucker, will return to the stage for a two-night engagement of Chris Tucker Live at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. A fan favorite, Tucker has previously performed to 10 sold-out audiences at Encore Theater. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Tucker is an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist and production company owner, best known for his role in the Rush Hour blockbuster film franchise. Tucker's live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and Encore Theater offers fans a more unique and intimate venue to experience his celebrated comedic style.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 and Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023; both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and ChrisTucker.com

For more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Chris Tucker is an International Award-winning Actor, Producer, and Comedian, best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" Blockbuster franchise. His career began in the early 1990s, when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic, Friday. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie, Money Talks and later appeared in Luc Besson's Internationally successful film, The Fifth Element. He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, Silver Linings Playbook. In 2015, Chris released Chris Tucker Live, exclusively on Netflix, marking his first project he has starred in and produced through his own company - Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.



The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.