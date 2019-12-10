Cheers To The New Year With Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts

Las Vegas is one of the world's top New Year's Eve destinations with star-powered shows, incredible restaurants and bars, enticing spa and salon treatments, and the best fireworks viewing locations. Ring in 2020 with the following celebrations at Caesars Entertainment's nine Las Vegas resorts:

Parties to Remember

For the first time ever, guests can ring in the new year like Lisa Vanderpump with drink packages, champagne, rosé and a live DJ at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace. VIP entry and drink packages are $250 per seat and VIP table packages start at $900.

The Spanish Steps outside of Caesars Palace are the place to be for the New Year's Eve countdown celebration, with premier fireworks views, flowing premium beverage selections, VIP seating areas and more. Standard drink packages start at $175, and VIP table packages start at $1,050.

Welcome in the new year with drinks, dancing and DJs at the largest bar at the iconic Caesars Palace. Alto Bar will ring in 2020 with bottle service packages starting at $700 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

VISTA Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace will celebrate New Year's Eve with a chic, intimate party including drink packages, swag and a live DJ. Guests can choose between three bottle service packages starting at $700.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience will get the party started at The Book with live entertainment, interactive games and a dessert buffet surrounded by over 50 televisions and digital screens. At midnight, the party will move over to Re:Match, where guests will have prime views of the most epic firework display of the year. Tickets start at $200 and include open bar until 1 a.m.

Enjoy an unforgettable night with drink specials and live entertainment from the ever-popular dueling pianos at Napoleon's Lounge at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets are priced at $150 and include a complimentary bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Starting at 6 p.m., Indigo Lounge at Bally's Las Vegas and Le Cabaret Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer live entertainment and drink specials as guests count down to midnight. VIP packages start at $150 per person.

Located in the center of the action on the Las Vegas Strip, Bird Bar at Flamingo Las Vegas will host an unforgettable patio party with prime firework views. This experience includes a three-hour open bar package and midnight Champagne toast starting at $200.

Ring in 2020 with class and sophistication at Bound Cocktail Lounge at The Cromwell. Dance the night away while enjoying Bound's signature craft cocktails and a live DJ. The party begins at 9 p.m., and VIP tables start at $373.

Celebrate the new year in the "Heart" of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino at Heart Bar. This party will include VIP seating areas paired with a complimentary Bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne for two, drink specials, a live DJ and a midnight balloon drop.

EXTRA Lounge at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will keep the party going all night with drink specials and live entertainment starting at $150 per person.

Carnaval Court at Harrah's Las Vegas will host its countdown celebration with an open-air street party with flair bartending and live entertainment. Partygoers can enjoy VIP bottle service starting at $300.

Harrah's Piano Bar's party will feature great music and spectacular Strip views. Guests can purchase a party table for up to four guests, which includes a bottle of New Amsterdam vodka at several indoor and outdoor tables starting at $400. Harrah's Piano Bar will also offer a New Year's Eve party seat and beverage package for $100 per seat.

Hit the best rooftop in town with incomparable views of Strip at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The party will offer bottle service packages, party favors, photo opportunities and more. Table packages start at $1,000, including open bar from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Live Entertainment

Celebrate this New Year's Eve with one of the most successful performers in pop music history - Christina Aguilera. Christina Aguilera: The Xperience at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is a multi-sensory immersive experience engaging the audience with enigmatic vocals, spectacular visuals and surprising scents. The performance schedule for the weekend is below.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

The performance on Monday, Dec. 31 has a start time of 10 p.m. and will include a special countdown to midnight.

Down The Strip at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Journey: The Las Vegas Residency, will be rocking in the new year all weekend long with some of the most popular songs in modern music. The performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 8 p.m.:

Friday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 28

Monday, Dec. 30

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Close by in the Roman Plaza, guests can party like The Gazillionaire this New Year's Eve at Spiegelworld's ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. A limited number of VIP packages are on sale for the 10 p.m. performance of ABSINTHE on Dec. 31, which include post-show access to an exclusive outdoor lounge inside the Green Fairy Garden to view the evening's fireworks celebration, a complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight and a dedicated open bar through 12:30 a.m. ABSINTHE's New Year's Eve VIP package, which also includes a seat for the 10 p.m. performance, starts at $262 plus tax and fees.

Take in the famed Las Vegas Strip fireworks show with prime views from the Terrace of OMNIA Nightclub. Recognized as Las Vegas' top nightclub, guests will welcome 2020 with one of the decade's top DJs and producers, Calvin Harris. Commemorate the occasion under one of Las Vegas' most Instagrammable locations, OMNIA's kinetic chandelier, as the GRAMMY Award-winning artist sets the stage for an epic night. The full lineup of DJs at OMNIA Nightclub are:

Friday, Dec. 27 - Mark Eteson

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Party Favor

Monday, Dec. 30 - Party Favor

Tuesday, Dec. 31- Calvin Harris with Generik

Across the street, Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell will feature a star-studded lineup all weekend long including:

Friday, Dec. 27 - DJ Franzen

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Trey Songz

Saturday, Dec. 29 - Meek Mill

Monday, Dec. 30 - Gucci Mane

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Future



Before the ball drops, guests also have the chance to party like a pop star at Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl at Flamingo Las Vegas. Throughout the show, Paula Abdul embarks on an intimate musical journey through her career as an artist, inspiring the audience and reminding them why she is Forever your Girl. The performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 8 p.m.:

Friday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Dec. 28

Tuesday, Dec. 31



On Dec. 31, the Original Bad Girl of Comedy, Luenell, is celebrating the new year with a raucous night of laughs, a champagne toast, drinks, party accessories, surprise guests, an after party and more at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade. Packages for Luenell & Friends New Year's Eve Party begin at $99 are now on sale.

Prime Views

Start 2020 on a high note aboard the tallest observation wheel in the world. The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade provides an extraordinary vantage point for enjoying the famed Las Vegas New Year's Eve fireworks show. VIP packages start at $350 per guest. All packages include: one VIP parking pass, one souvenir photo per guest and priority boarding with personal Guest Service Ambassador. Guests must be 21 years or older. For more details on packages and to purchase tickets, please visit NYEontheStrip.com.

Celebrate the countdown to 2020 with amazing views of the Las Vegas fireworks on the FLY LINQ Launch Deck at The LINQ Promenade. Then, fly into the new year on the only zipline in the world to offer four ways to ride, launching guests on 10 side-by-side lines simultaneously. VIP packages begin at $200 per guest and include a Champagne toast at midnight and a premium open bar from 11 p.m. to midnight for guests 21 years or older. Packages also include one VIP parking pass, one souvenir photo per guest and one zipline ticket to experience the attraction after the fireworks show. To purchase tickets, please visit NYEontheStrip.com.

Turn up the heat this New Year's Eve at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN at Caesars Palace. The restaurant invites guests to enjoy Strip-side views and specialty multi-course menus featuring caviar, lobster risotto, the famed beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding. The New Year's Eve menu is priced at $220 per guest or $315 with a wine pairing. There will also be a Gala menu available throughout the evening featuring an additional course, priced at $295 per guest, $415 with a wine pairing and $465 with a prestige wine pairing.

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace will offer a specialty menu on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day featuring multiple courses and priced at $550 per person. Selections will include coco beans and foie gras terrine, octopus in cold steam, roasted Maine lobster, Savoy's famous artichoke and black truffle soup, grilled Japanese wagyu and more. The award-winning restaurant offers prime views of the Strip and New Year's Eve fireworks with its floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace seating. Reservations may be made by emailing guysavoy@caesars.com.

Guests can experience amazing views and indulge in renowned chef Giada De Laurentiis' California-Italian fare at GIADA at The Cromwell. On New Year's Eve, the restaurant will offer a multi-course prix-fixe menu featuring decadent dishes such as Golden Osetra caviar, ricotta agnolotti, crab-stuffed lobster and porcini dusted wagyu, priced at $250 per person. Guests can also order from an à la carte menu. Seating beginning at 7 p.m. will require a $200 minimum per person, and seating beginning at 9 p.m. with premium window seats will require a $300 minimum per person.

For a front row view of fireworks, guests can head to Ruth's Chris Steak House at Harrah's Las Vegas. The restaurant will offer a specialty prix-fixe menu with decadent dishes for $135 per person or $230 for two people.

With a panoramic view of the entire Strip skyline, guests at VooDoo Steak at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino have the premier spot to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner and catch the fireworks across the city. The specialty multi-course meal includes selections such as lobster tail, wagyu ribeye, brick chicken, crab-stuffed halibut and more. The dinner will be priced at $125 for seating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $150 for seating from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and $200 from 9:30 p.m., which will include incredible views of the surrounding firework display at midnight. Reservations can be made by calling (702)777-7800, visiting riolasvegas.com or emailing JCerqueira@caesars.com.

Festive Food and Drink

Caesars Palace

Spend New Year's Eve with flavors of the Southwest at Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, which will feature additional menu items for the holiday including a pork belly tostada, fire-roasted surf and turf, lobster out of the shell and chocolate caramel cake.

MR CHOW will round out 2019 with a three-course menu featuring celebratory dishes such as golden nugget water dumplings, ma mignon, white lobster and more. The modern Beijing-cuisine restaurant will begin the first seating at 6 p.m., priced at $95 per person, and the second seating will begin at 9:30 p.m., priced at $130 per person. Guests may also select the suggested Champagne pairing for an additional $160 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (702)731-7888.

Old Homestead Steak House will offer a prix-fixe menu on New Year's Eve featuring luxurious items such as smoked salmon and caviar parfait, surf and turf and a holiday sundae with gold specks and hot "liquid gold." The New Year's Eve menu will be priced at $200, and guests may choose to partake in a celebratory toast with Louis XIII Cognac de Rémy Martin, beginning at $50.

Rao's will get in on the New Year's Eve festivities by offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring signature Italian flavors, priced at $98 person. The holiday menu includes selections such as baked clams, linguini carbonara, penne vodka, veal piccata, porcini risotto and more. Guests may choose to complement their meal with the suggested wine pairing for an additional $45 per person. Additional à la carte sides and menu items will also be available for the holiday.

For an English pub experience on New Year's Eve, guests can head to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, which will offer a prix-fixe menu for the holiday. The specialty menu includes pan-seared diver scallops as the starter, roasted beef wellington with the choice of butter-poached lobster tail or foie gras as the entrée and sticky toffee pudding for dessert, priced at $125.

The award-winning Bacchanal Buffet will ring in the new year with a potato souffle with Petrossian caviar; lobster Thermador; king crab risotto; tenderloin of beef Oscar-style with crab, asparagus and bearnaise; espresso rubbed prime rib; Yorkshire pudding; and more-all in addition to the traditional offerings from the nine kitchens.

Bally's Las Vegas

Combining bistro ambiance with steakhouse fare, BLT Steak will feature a specialty menu and various blackboard à la carte items.

Harrah's Las Vegas

On New Year's Eve, Fulton Street Food Hall will serve a specialty lobster BLT, priced at $16. The sandwich is made with New England lobster, tarragon aioli, Applewood smoked bacon, Bibb lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.

Oyster Bar & Grill will offer a special on caviar oysters with mascarpone, priced at $35 for a half dozen and $45 for a dozen, as well as a three-course tasting menu, priced at $140 per person, for the holiday. The specialty menu includes a winter salad for the first course, the guest's choice of dover sole with lemon caper butter sauce or truffle surf-n-turf for the second course and chocolate raspberry mousse for the third course.

Ring in the new year at Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill with specialty menu items such as crab bisque, a steak and shrimp plate, deep fried catfish and more.

Flavors Buffet will offer signature staples as well as specialty holiday fare including honey baked bone-in ham, herb and butter-roasted turkey, spinach-crusted salmon and more.

Paris Las Vegas

The recently refreshed Gordon Ramsay Steak is pulling out all the stops with a five-course, prix-fixe menu for $225 per person featuring dishes such as carpaccio of tuna and hamachi, halibut bathed in bacon fat and roasted tenderloin of wagyu beef.

Le Village Buffet will offer additional festive items on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The holiday breakfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., priced at $27.99 and the holiday brunch and dinner will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., priced at $38.99.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Spice Market Buffet will feature specialty holiday selections for brunch and dinner on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Brunch will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., priced at $30.99, and dinner will be available from 3 to 10 p.m., priced at $35.99.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen + Bar will offer a specialty surf-n-turf burger on New Year's Eve, made with Kobe beef, butter-poached Maine lobster, truffle aioli, arugula and bearnaise sauce and served on a brioche bun alongside duck fat fries.

Corner Kitchen & Donuts will get festive for the holiday by featuring a shaved prime rib and provolone arugula sandwich with peppercorn sauce.

The LINQ Promenade

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Gordon Ramsay Fish &Chips will offer Beef wellington, sea salt chips, truffle mayo and bordelaise sauce, priced at $18.99. Sticky toffee pudding ice cream bars will also be available for $6.99.

Virgil's Real Barbecue will offer a dinner & party package on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The package includes flowing premium beverage selections; an authentic southern-style barbecue reception featuring smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken sliders and more; Virgil's "Pig Out" station with all you can eat hush puppies, smoked chicken wings, popcorn shrimp, mac & cheese and BBQ trash ribs; homemade desserts; a live DJ; party favors; and a midnight countdown with a prosecco toast. The package is priced at $150 per person and reservations can be made by emailing eventsLV@VirgilsBBQ.com or calling 702.389.7400 x2.

From Tuesday, Dec. 24 to Wednesday, Jan. 1, Flour & Barley will be offering the Hangover Pizza, made with chili, cheddar cheese, French fries, bacon, sausage, potatoes, eggs and jalapenos, priced at $19.

Holiday Glam Packages

Prepare for the festive evening with the Holiday Glam Package available at Spa at The LINQ. Priced at $139, this package includes airbrush makeup application and event hair style.

At the new Voie Spa & Salon at Paris Las Vegas, treat yourself to the New Year, New You Package for $185, which includes an elite blowout with complimentary shampoo and makeup application.

For more information, to purchase tickets and reserve packages, visit: NYEontheStrip.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You