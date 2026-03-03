Mario Bautista To Perform LOVER BOY Shows At Voltaire Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mario Bautista will make his first U.S. headline appearances with two performances at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 1 and May 2, 2026.

The performances will take place during Cinco de Mayo weekend and will feature music from Bautista’s album Lover Boy, along with songs including “Baby Girl,” “Brindo,” and “Cabrón Yo Puedo.” Known for blending pop, reggaetón, and Latin music influences, Bautista has built an international following with his high-energy performances and recordings.

Following each show, Bautista will host a meet-and-greet session with fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos and have one item signed. Fans who purchase bronze, silver, gold, or platinum tickets will receive meet-and-greet access as part of their ticket package.

Tickets for the performances go on sale March 5 through voltairelv.com.

Located at The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip, Voltaire hosts live music and nightlife programming, presenting headline performances in an immersive venue designed for both concerts and late-night entertainment.