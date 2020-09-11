Burnt Offerings To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah and the High Holidays With A Chef-Curated Menu

Executive Chef Jennifer Eckmann brings her cheeky twist to traditional Yiddish cuisine with her conceived holiday menu.

Burnt Offerings is observing the Jewish New Year and the High Holidays with an elevated yet traditional approach and scratch kitchen selections. Executive Chef Jennifer Eckmann brings her cheeky twist to traditional Yiddish cuisine with her conceived holiday menu.

"We want to offer a menu that continues to represent Jewish tradition while also appealing to any holiday celebration," said Chef Jennifer Eckmann when asked about her new holiday menu. "I created something that can be enjoyed through the Jewish New Year and beyond as we gear up for the High Holidays."

Standout dishes include Black and White Chocolate Challah Rounds ($9), Gefilte Fish ($9), Cran-Apple Poached Chicken Breast (4 for $29), Roasted Potatoes in Orange Cardamom Butter ($14) and a Chocolate Apple Strudel ($18). Patrons have the option of gifting an edible offering to friends, family and colleagues consisting of a Honey and Cranberry Challah accompanied by a jar of local honey for $25 including delivery.

Because the holiday season is unprecedented, Burnt Offerings will be curating custom private micro-events for guests to celebrate among select friends and family with both a la carte and customizable menu options available. Burnt Offerings also has the ability to cater dinner for any size group during the High Holiday season.

Reservations are highly suggested in advance by calling 702-848-BURN(2876) as capacity is limited due to the restaurant's social distancing guidelines in place. The restaurant's New fall hours are 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday. Burnt Offerings is conveniently located at 3909 W Sahara Ave Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89102, near the Las Vegas Strip.

