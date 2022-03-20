BWW Feature: Celebration of Life for BILL ACOSTA to be held at Italian American Club on March 26

Bill Acosta was known as the Man of 1,001 voices, headlining on the stages on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Luxor and Flamingo, and thousands of performances in many other venues. Bill passed away on Jan. 26, and a celebration of his life will be held at the Italian American Club on Mar. 26.

Born in Dallas, Bill and his family moved to New Orleans when he was a teenager. Bill would listen to the popular vocalists of the day, including Andy Williams, Tony Bennett, Lou Rawls, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Mathis. He also had a love of jazz and would perform as a jazz singer with a few impressions sprinkled throughout his performances. Bill became an impressionist that also sang in his own voice, cultivating a career that spanned over 50 years.

He met producer and director Jeanne Bavaro, and she became Bill's personal manager, wife, and mother to their daughter Angela Nicole. In 1997, Jeanne wrote, produced, and directed his first headline show, Lasting Impressions, in Atlantic City. The show moved to Las Vegas in 1999, and Lasting Impressions premiered at the redesigned Luxor theatre built for Bill. During this period, Bill was inducted into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame and received the Key to the City presented by then-Mayor Oscar Goodman.

The much larger production show was launched with a live orchestra under the direction of Vincent Falcone and Joey Singer at the Flamingo in 2000. The new show included 13 dancers, elaborate costumes, and sets designed by the current head of costumes for Legends in Concert, Pieter Grove. Bill wowed audiences at the Suncoast Showroom and headlined Lasting Impressions from 2006 to 2009. After his diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 2009, he performed the final Lasting Impressions show, featuring the original Golddiggers.

Along with so many performances over the years, he worked with performers including Rodney Dangerfield, Lou Rawls, Patti LaBelle, Henry Youngman, Rita Moreno, Jim Nabors, Victor Borge, Sister Sledge, Frankie Valli, Phillis McGuire, Lola Falana, Al Hirt, Red Button, Pat Boone, Air Supply, Henry Youngman, and Jackie Mason.

He was inducted into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame and donated to the MDA telethon, Boys and Girls Club, Special Olympics, USO, and St. Jude. The Bavaro/Acosta remains showbiz family with their daughter, Angela Nicole, performing currently as a dancer in Legends in Concert.

Bill Acosta's celebration of life will be held noon to 3 p.m. at Italian American Club Showroom, 2333 E. Sahara Ave., on Mar. 26. The program will include singers, speeches, and video montages. In addition, longtime friends and performers Clint Holmes, Frankie Scinta, Frank Pizarro, and Joe Darro will pay tribute to Bill.

Photo Credits: Ed Foster