Andy Grammer Will Perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort in November

The performance is on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7 p.m.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar Andy Grammer is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.
 
Emmy award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going.
 
Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I'm Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don't Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and when “Don't Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN's 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.
 
Grammer's most recent album release Naïve arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Since then, Grammer has released fan-favorite tracks including “Lease On Life,” “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” “Love Myself,” “Good Man” and “Joy” and “The Wrong Party” with Fitz and the Tantrums. His latest hit single, “Saved My Life” with R3HAB, has over 20MM streams.
 
Grammer now gives fans a special release, “I Need A New Money,” a song based on a poem about the societal need to place a monetary value on our self-worth. In the form of spoken word poetry, it marks a new venture outside of traditional music releases. This reflective art offers fans a preview into what's to come on his new album out later this year.
 
Tickets for Andy Grammer are $42.50, $47.50, $52.50 and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.




