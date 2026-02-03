Starlight Receives $3 Million In Missouri Tax Credits To Complete Uniquely KC Capital Campaign

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starlight Theatre has been allocated $3 million in Missouri tax credits by the Missouri Development Finance Board to support the final phase of its Uniquely KC capital campaign. The state-authorized tax incentives are designed to encourage private investment in economic development, public infrastructure, and community projects across Missouri.

The tax credits will serve as the final funding component for the Uniquely KC campaign, which focuses on capital improvements across Starlight’s campus in Swope Park. A limited number of 50% Missouri tax credits are available to eligible donors with Missouri tax liability through April 2026.

According to Starlight President and CEO Lindsey Rood-Clifford, the tax credits provide an opportunity for donors to support long-term improvements while receiving significant tax benefits. Donors interested in participating are encouraged to contact Andrew Lang, Vice President of Philanthropy, to confirm availability and eligibility.

UNIQUELY KC CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

The Uniquely KC campaign supports a series of infrastructure and facility upgrades, including the construction of a new production truss and lighting bridge to expand technical capabilities. The campaign also includes a new seating canopy designed to provide shade for approximately 3,200 seats, enabling summer Broadway matinee performances and additional community programming.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING IMPACT

Funds from the campaign have also supported the launch or expansion of five community-focused initiatives. These include a free elementary school residency program for first-time musical productions, a performance series for young audiences and families, a technical theatre training program for students, the Arts Bridge community partnership initiative, and an expansion of Starlight’s community ticket program to reduce barriers to access.

DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS

Development partners for the Uniquely KC campaign include GastingerWalker& and JE Dunn Construction. Additional details and project renderings are available at kcstarlight.com/uniquelykc.

ABOUT STARLIGHT

Opened in 1950 and incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the oldest and largest continually operating performing arts organization in Kansas City. Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, the historic, city-owned venue seats nearly 8,000 and is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the United States. Starlight presents Broadway musicals, concerts, and year-round community engagement programs, including arts access initiatives, scholarships, and school partnerships.