The White Theatre At The J To Present RENT Through February

The White Theatre at The J is presenting RENT, the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, now through February 22, 2026. The production is part of The J’s 21st season and is co-produced with KC Melting Pot Theatre, marking the first collaboration between the two companies.

Set in New York City’s East Village, Rent follows a group of young artists over the course of one year as they navigate relationships, creativity, and survival while forming a chosen family. The story is shaped by the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s and emphasizes compassion, community, and resilience, told almost entirely through music.

Performances take place on Thursdays, February 5, 12, and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, February 7, 14, and 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, February 8, 15, and 22 at 2:00 p.m.

The cast features Bryson Kendall as Mark of Shawnee, Austin Skibbie as Roger of Olathe, Micah Beauvais as Angel of Kansas City, Missouri, Hannah Guzman as Mimi of Olathe, Robert Vardiman as Collins of St. Louis, Missouri, Brietta Goodman as Joanne of Kansas City, Missouri, MK Griffin as Maureen of Chicago, and Josh Vo as Benny of Wichita. The ensemble includes Scott Salem of Lenexa, who also serves as Mark and Roger understudy; Nicole Brunetti of Kansas City, Kansas, as Mimi understudy; Joseph Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, as Collins understudy; Koko Blanton of Wichita as Joanne understudy; Ella Bentley of Olathe as Maureen understudy; Keri Baggs of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; TiJhana Hines of Kansas City, Missouri; Liv Hollan of Olathe; Maxwell McIntire of Kansas City, Missouri; Isaac Pena of Dodge City, Kansas; AJ Valle of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and Brett Oplotnik of Overland Park.

The production is directed by Zane Champie, whose approach emphasizes realism and ensemble collaboration. “Rent invites us to witness both the joy and the struggle of a group of friends who choose to show up for one another,” Champie said. “By sharing their everyday battles and triumphs, the show encourages empathy and reminds us of the importance of connection, especially in difficult times.”

In advance of the run, The White Theatre’s scenic team is creating an AIDS Memorial Drop inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt Project. The fabric installation will be displayed during the production and honors members of the Kansas City community who have fought or are fighting HIV/AIDS. A community painting event will take place on Monday, January 12, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with pre-registration required.

Performers involved in the production have described the show as emotionally wide-ranging, moving between humor, reflection, and intensity through its music and character relationships. “Not only is this cast incredibly talented, Rent truly has everything,” said Kendall. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll cheer, but above all else you’ll walk away with a sense of hope for tomorrow.”

Rent is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up due to mature themes, including illness, relationships, and depictions of sexual activity.

The White Theatre at The J will continue its 2025–2026 season with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, opening March 14, 2026.