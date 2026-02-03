THE OUTSIDERS, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and More Set for Broadway In Kansas City Season

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced the 2026–27 season for Music Hall and the Kauffman Center. The 2026–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season will include the following national touring Broadway productions at Music Hall (in engagement order): THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SIX, THE OUTSIDERS, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

The Season will also include the following engagements at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (in engagement order): THE BODYGUARD, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, and WATER FOR ELEPHANTS.

“This season is a defining moment for PNC Broadway in Kansas City. Featuring five Kansas City premiere engagements alongside four shows currently lighting up the Broadway stages, our lineup reflects both the future and the very best of today's theater. We're proud to bring audiences bold new stories, unforgettable performances, and the kind of world-class experiences that make Music Hall and the Kauffman Center a must-stop destination for Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also thrilled to mark the Kauffman Center's 15th anniversary with three Broadway productions that exemplify the venue's enduring commitment to artistic excellence.”

Current Season Members will have their seats automatically renewed for the 26–27 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season. If you're interested in joining as a new Season Member, you can secure your spot on the Season Membership Priority Waitlist. The Priority Waitlist will place you first in line to purchase new Season Memberships later this spring. Visit BroadwayInKC.com to secure your spot on the Waitlist today.

Information about each national touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Dec. 2–13, 2026

Music Hall

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the new PHANTOM North American tour comes to the [VENUE] in [CITY] [DATES].

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Produced by CAMERON MACKINTOSH with LW ENTERTAINMENT

THE BODYGUARD

Jan. 5–10, 2027

Kauffman Center

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense, and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

SIX SEASON ADD-ON

Jan. 26–31, 2027

Music Hall

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

THE OUTSIDERS KC PREMIERE!

Feb. 16–21, 2027

Music Hall

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON's seminal novel and FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by ADAM RAPP with JUSTIN LEVINE, music and lyrics by JAMESTOWN REVIVAL (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner JUSTIN LEVINE, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by JUSTIN LEVINE, choreography by RICK KUPERMAN & JEFF KUPERMAN, and direction by Tony Award winner DANYA TAYMOR. Entertainment Weekly says, "THE OUTSIDERS has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

BOOP! THE MUSICAL KC PREMIERE!

March 2–7, 2027

Kauffman Center

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS KC PREMIERE!

March 30–April 4, 2027

Kauffman Center

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB KC PREMIERE!

May 11–16, 2027

Music Hall

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born – and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life – and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors, and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you've seen or heard before. “A jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must-see!” (The Washington Post). Experience the tale of big dreams, second chances, and the unbreakable bonds of making music together that captivated Broadway.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD KC PREMIERE!

July 13–18, 2027

Music Hall

Broadway's spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Kansas City. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. “It's one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes).

When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It's a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how'd they do that?' for days to come” (People Magazine).

Tickets

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInKC.com and the Music Hall and Kauffman Center Box Offices are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 2026–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.