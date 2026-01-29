Music Theater Heritage Will Present BRIGADOON Starring Lauren Braton And Patrick Lewallen

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theater Heritage will present a limited engagement of Brigadoon at its Grand Theater at Crown Center in Kansas City. The production will star Lauren Braton and Patrick Lewallen and will run for five performances from May 7 through May 10.

Braton was most recently seen as Grizabella in Cats, while Lewallen last appeared as Billy Bigelow in Carousel. The production will be directed by Tim Scott and is presented as a special engagement.

BRIGADOON

First premiering on Broadway in 1947, BRIGADOON features music by Frederick Loewe and a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. The musical is set in a mysterious Scottish village that appears for only one day every hundred years and centers on themes of love, memory, and choice. The original Broadway production received the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical and helped establish the Lerner and Loewe partnership.

PERFORMANCES AND TICKETS

Performances will take place at Music Theater Heritage’s Grand Theater, located at Crown Center, 2450 Grand Boulevard, Suite 301, in Kansas City. Additional casting and production details will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will start at $45 and will be available through mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816-221-6987.

Music Theater Heritage is a professional musical theatre company in residence at Crown Center. Its mission focuses on presenting works from the American musical theatre canon while supporting education, historical understanding, and inclusion for both established and emerging artists.