Kansas City Repertory Theatre Reveals Updated Cast For ONE OF THE GOOD ONES

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden has announced an updated cast for ONE OF THE GOOD ONES, written by Gloria Calderón Kellett. Gene Gabriel will make his KCRep debut in the role of Enrique, replacing Jonathan Nichols-Savarro, who is no longer participating in the production.

Directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, ONE OF THE GOOD ONES will run February 17 through March 8, 2026, on the Copaken Stage. Tickets are now on sale.

The play centers on a family gathering that brings generational divides, cultural identity, and long-held assumptions to the surface when a “perfect” Latina daughter introduces her boyfriend to her parents. The production has been described by Entertainment Weekly as a comedy that “zings with sitcom energy, pratfalls, physical bits, and double takes fueling the comedy as much as the sharp script.”

Carden said the play reflects KCRep’s commitment to storytelling that encourages connection across the community, noting that the production will also tour as part of KCRep for All following its Copaken Stage run.

The cast includes Isabella Campos as Yoli, Natascia Diaz as Ilana, Gene Gabriel as Enrique, Tyler Lindquist as Marcos, and Rolando Serrano as Pedro.

The creative and production team includes Jenise Cook (Intimacy Consultant), Caroline B. Jackson (Stage Manager), Erica Lauren Maholmes (Lighting Design), Michelle Lopez-Rios (Voice and Dialect Coach), Daniela Toscano (Costume Design), Chelsea M. Warren (Scenic Design), Marc Wayne (Fight Choreographer), Salvador Zamora (Sound Design), and Katja Zarolinsky (Casting). Understudies are Victoria Sofia Botero, Jerry Mañan, and Julianna Kate Peña.

