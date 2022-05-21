Schedule for 2022 Future Stages Festival Announced

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce the schedule for the ninth annual Future Stages Festival, back and in person on Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This free community event highlights diverse youth performing artists from the Kansas City region. This year more than 600 young artists will captivate audiences across the four stages at the Kauffman Center: Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Helzberg Hall, the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the outdoor Community Stage. Additional family-friendly art activities will be hosted on the south lawn and indoors in Brandmeyer Great Hall.

Below you will find the schedule for each stage. RSVP to receive updated details regarding the performance and activity schedule in the weeks leading up to Future Stages Festival. Event details, including COVID policies, can be found at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION