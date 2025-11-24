DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

Performances run December 4-13.
KC Melting Pot Theatre will present Arthur Miller's American classic, Death of a Salesman. The American Dream crumbles under the weight of truth in this reimagined take on Arthur Miller's classic.
Willy Loman, an aging salesman, clings to the illusion of success, but his relentless pursuit has driven a wedge between him and his sons, Biff and Happy. As decades of sacrifice unravel, the family is forced to confront a heartbreaking reality: what happens when the dream was never meant for you? This powerful reinterpretation centers voices often left out of the narrative, making Willy's tragedy even more resonant and urgent today.
Willy Loman - Lewis Morrow
Linda Loman - Melonnie Walker
Biff Loman - Mark Collins, Jr
Happy Loman - E. Larry Guidry
Bernard - Denniel Correa
The Woman - Alli Irvin
Charley - Greg Butell
Uncle Ben - David Sadzin
Howard Wagner - Doug Dresslaer
Jenny/Letta - Noa Adams
Stanley - Nick Hazel
Miss Forsythe - Briana Van Deusen
Director - Ile Haggins
Stage Manager - Laura Burt
Assistant Stage Manager - Briana Van Deusen
Set Designer - Lewis Morrow
Lighting Designer - Warren Deckert
Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson
Costume Designer - Kelsey Harms
