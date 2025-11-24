DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KC Melting Pot Theatre will present Arthur Miller's American classic, Death of a Salesman. The American Dream crumbles under the weight of truth in this reimagined take on Arthur Miller's classic.

Willy Loman, an aging salesman, clings to the illusion of success, but his relentless pursuit has driven a wedge between him and his sons, Biff and Happy. As decades of sacrifice unravel, the family is forced to confront a heartbreaking reality: what happens when the dream was never meant for you? This powerful reinterpretation centers voices often left out of the narrative, making Willy's tragedy even more resonant and urgent today.

Cast:

Willy Loman - Lewis Morrow

Linda Loman - Melonnie Walker

Biff Loman - Mark Collins, Jr

Happy Loman - E. Larry Guidry

Bernard - Denniel Correa

The Woman - Alli Irvin

Charley - Greg Butell

Uncle Ben - David Sadzin

Howard Wagner - Doug Dresslaer

Jenny/Letta - Noa Adams

Stanley - Nick Hazel

Miss Forsythe - Briana Van Deusen

Crew:

Director - Ile Haggins

Stage Manager - Laura Burt

Assistant Stage Manager - Briana Van Deusen

Set Designer - Lewis Morrow

Lighting Designer - Warren Deckert

Sound Designer - Dennis Jackson

Costume Designer - Kelsey Harms