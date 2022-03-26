Photos: First Look at SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED at Music Theatre Heritage

Music Theater Heritage has opened its 2022 Season (the company's 20th anniversary season) with STEVIE: Signed, Sealed Delivered, an MTH original concert production celebrating the life and music of the great Stevie Wonder. The tribute concert features more than 25 iconic tunes ranging from Stevie's early days at Motown and beyond.

The production is written and curated by Ron Lackey and Nate McClendon, with direction and choreography by Marc Wayne. The production features classic Stevie Wonder arrangements, original arrangements and choreography, as well as audio excerpts from actual interviews given by Stevie throughout his career.

The ensemble cast includes Asa Barnes Angel Duong, Ron Lackey, Courtney Germany, Misha Roberts, Ayana Tribitt, and Douglass Walker. The six-piece band features Desmond Mason on keys, Bryan Alford on drums, Nate McClendon on saxophone, Kadesh Flow on Trombone, Daniel Dissmore on trumpet, and Darrell Mayberry on guitar.

The production team includes music direction by Lackey, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by LaToya Rozof, scenic design by Glyneisha Johnson, and stage management by Lacey Willis. The production was originally conceived by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott.

As the COVID numbers in Kansas City continue to decline to their lowest levels since last summer, MTH has initiated a phased roll back of its health and safety protocols. On March 3rd it lifted the requirement that patrons and employees be masked at all times while inside MTH public spaces. On March 23, MTH has also discontinued requirements that all patrons must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

STEVIE: Signed, Sealed, Delivered plays fifteen performances, March 24 - April 10. Tickets start at $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

Take a look at these photos from the production below!

Photo Credits: Cory Weaver