Photos: CAROUSEL at Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has released a first look at photos from its production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, the cast is led by Patrick Lewallen as Billy Bigelow, Sydney Chow as Julie Jordan, and Calvin Arsenia as the Starkeeper and also featured on Harp. The ensemble cast features Leah Dalrymple, Malik Hughes, LaTeesha Jackson, Kayli Jamison, Kirsten Nicole Myers, Tony Pulford, Molly Sloan, Gavin Tanner, Marc Wayne, and Thomas Yambo-Rios.

Presented in the 240 seat full-thrust Theater, the creative team is music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Mara Ishihara Zinky, lighting design by Michelle Harvey, choreography by Michael Blake, costume design by Shannon Regnier, sound design by Gianna Agostino, production management by Brian Padavic, technical direction by Ian Miller, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

“We are ecstatic to bring our version of Carousel to life at MTH” said Artistic Director Tim Scott. “Examining the play through the lens of bohemian, seaside musicians will be thrilling.”

The 6-piece musical ensemble includes Tuttle on piano, Arsenia on harp, Tod Barnard on percussion, Nsikoh on bass, Zak Pischnotte on clarinet and flute, and Jonathon Schriock on violin.

Produced nationally and internationally, Carousel was Time magazine’s pick for best musical of the 20th century, and Richard Rodgers’ personal favorite. Opening at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in 1945 and running for nearly 900 performances, Carousel has captivated audiences around the world with its powerful love story and luscious musical score, featuring songs like “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “If I Loved You” and “June is Bustin’ Out All Over.” The musical has been the subject of three Broadway revivals, most recently in 2018, and received a film adaptation in 1956.

Carousel plays 16 performances, now through April 27 at Music Theater Heritage.

