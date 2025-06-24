MY FAIR LADY to be Presented at Theatre in the Park This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre in the Park will continue its 2025 OUTDOOR SEASON with My Fair Lady, the golden-age classic that's as witty, romantic, and relevant as ever. Running June 28 through July 6, this lush musical brings the charm, the laughs, and the emotional payoff...all under the stars. (*Please note there is no performance on the 4th of July.)

The story begins on a rainy London night where Eliza Doolittle, a sharp-tongued Cockney flower seller, crosses paths with Henry Higgins, an arrogant phonetics expert with a bold claim. He can teach her to speak like a proper lady and pass her off as high society. What begins as a bet becomes a transformation for both of them.

As Eliza's speech lessons escalate, so does the tension between teacher and student. Higgins wants control, Eliza wants independence, and the audience gets a front-row seat to their clashing personalities, shifting power dynamics, and eventual... well, let's just say it's complicated.

"My Fair Lady is about human connection and the way we see each other in the world," says Director Kevin Bogan. "We may be different, but at some level we are all exactly the same, no matter how we dress, talk, or act. Sometimes the biggest changes aren't the ones we wear on the outside."

Kevin has a long history with Theatre in the Park.

"I first performed on the TIP stage in 2006 in Bye Bye Birdie, and I've been part of this community ever since," he says. "In those early years, my dream was to perform on Broadway. Now, my dream is to help others find their voices and achieve their own dreams. This production is all about that-what happens when we're given an opportunity to grow."

The music in My Fair Lady is some of the best ever written for the stage. From the dreamy "I Could Have Danced All Night" to the heartbreaking "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," every song is unforgettable. Add in the biting humor of "Just You Wait," the elegance of "Ascot Gavotte," and the chaotic brilliance of "Get Me to the Church on Time," and you've got a show that truly has it all.

What makes this production stand out is how timeless the story continues to be. The struggles between status and self-worth, identity and independence, still hit home. And yes, it's funny. Surprisingly funny. Higgins' outbursts, Eliza's sass, and Alfred P. Doolittle's spectacularly unbothered moral compass keep the audience laughing right up until the final scene.

And just when you think you've got it figured out, the show takes a turn that makes you sit up, reflect, and think about the people around you just a little differently.

"This show reminds us that real transformation comes from within," says Bogan. "No matter your background, your voice deserves to be heard. And maybe, just maybe, when we learn to truly listen to each other... that's when change really happens."

It's smart. It's heartfelt. It's British. And it's an unforgettable night out at the park.

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: June 28 - July 6

Show Times: *NEW IN 2025* ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:00pm. TIP Box Office opens at 6pm on performance evenings. Gates to the seating area open at 6:30pm.

Tickets: Adults - $12, Seniors - $10.80, Youth aged 4 - 10 - $7. Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.

Rating: PG

