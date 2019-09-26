Lyric Opera Of KC Welcomes Carol Vaness For a Free Master Class

Lyric Opera of Kansas City today announced a rare opportunity to see a master at work when world-renowned soprano Carol Vaness teaches a Master Class with the Lyric Opera Resident and Apprentice Artists on Sat., Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. in Lyric Opera's Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building (712 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108). Currently a vocal instructor at Indiana University and Aspen Music Festival, Vaness will lead each singer through a selected aria, stopping and correcting as needed, to help hone the singer's vocal technique and dramatic interpretation. A brief reception will follow the vocal work session.

The master class is open to everyone; admission is free, although registration is required. RSVP here.

Born in San Diego, CA, Carol Vaness launched her professional singing career at the New York City Opera, where she appeared regularly from 1979 to 1983. Since then, she has sung on the world's biggest stages and at premier music festivals, collaborated with today's foremost conductors in operatic and symphonic repertoires, appeared on numerous television broadcasts throughout North America and Europe, and compiled a distinguished catalog of recordings.

Her interpretations of Mozart's dramatic heroines, including Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte, Donna Anna and Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Elettra in Idomeneo, and Vitellia in La clemenza di Tito, have been hailed as definitive, and she has become especially identifiable with the role of Floria Tosca. She performed the title role of Puccini's Tosca at the Metropolitan Opera in 2004 opposite Pavarotti in the legendary tenor's final operatic performance.

Vaness made her professional debut as Vitellia for the San Francisco Spring Opera and has been acknowledged as the world's leading interpreter of this role. She has appeared as Vitellia at the Met Opera, Paris Opera, Royal Opera, Covent Garden, Chicago Lyric Opera and Gran Teatro del Liceo and at the Salzburg Festival and other leading theaters.

Among her many celebrated television appearances, she has been featured on the "Pavarotti Plus" and "Pavarotti and Friends" telecasts from Lincoln Center, as well as the Richard Tucker Gala and In Performance at the White House with members of the New York City Opera. Currently, she is teaching at Aspen Music Festival and School and Indiana University.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You