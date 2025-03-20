Kansas City Jazz Alive Sets Special April Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City Jazz Alive has announced two April events that celebrate the rich history and ongoing impact of jazz in Kansas City and beyond: The Jazz Organizations “Common Ground” Panel and Walking History Tour in the 18th and Vine Jazz District.

The “Common Ground” Panel will bring together leading voices from Kansas City's top jazz organizations to discuss the future of jazz, its cultural impact, and how we can all contribute to its thriving community. This is a rare opportunity to connect with multiple jazz executives in one room and be part of the conversation.

The panel will be held at the historic Folly Theater 300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, MO. Doors open at 6 pm, and the panel begins at 6:30 pm CDT. Admission is $20 and includes one drink voucher. Get your tickets today on Eventbrite.

Panelists*:

• B.J. Jansen - President of Kansas City Jazz ALIVE

• Allyssa Bell-Jackson - Executive Director of Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

• Dr. Dina Bennett - Executive Director of American Jazz Museum

• David Basse - President of Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors

• Rick Truman - Executive Director of Folly Theater

• Anita Dixon - UNESCO City of Music KC

* Panelists subject to change without notice

The Walking History Tour will be led by Chuck Haddix, Director of UMKC Marr Sound Archives, host of KCUR 89.3 "Fish Fry" on Friday and Saturday nights, author of "Bird - The Life and Music of Charlie Parker" and "Kansas City Jazz - From Ragtime to Bebop." Glenn North, an award-winning poet, activist, educator and arts executive, will also lead. North will share insights from his youth, growing up in the 18th and Vine Historic District.

The tour will take place on April 12, 2025 from 10am until 12pm. Tour attendees will receive a coupon for a discount admission to the American Jazz Museum.

About Kansas City Jazz Alive

Kansas City Jazz ALIVE is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 to serve as a catalyst group to develop and implement strategies that advocate for, elevate, and amplify the Kansas City metropolitan area jazz community. These events are funded in part by the Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund (KCMO).

