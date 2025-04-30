Kansas City Actors Theatre Brings THE ROOMMATE To The City Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) kicks off their 2025/2026 21st Season with The Roommate, a poignant, hilarious play by playwright, novelist, and screenwriter Jen Silverman.

This two-women tour de force stars Kansas City favorites Carla Noack, and KCAT Company Member Jan Rogge, and directed by KCAT Company Member Darren Sextro. This production runs from May 28 to June 15 at the City Stage in Union Station. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.kcactors.org/shows/the-roommate/

Fresh from a critically acclaimed Broadway revival, The Roommate tells the story of the recently divorced Sharon (Jan Rogge) who needs a new roommate in her Iowa home, when in comes Robyn (Carla Noack) looking for a place to hide. The two women change each other's lives and lead each other to discoveries surrounding aging, femininity, and identity in this hilarious dark-comedy. “The Roommate tugs at the heartstrings just as much as it tickles the funny bone.” (Louisville Magazine).

The Roommate stars Carla Noack as Robyn, a Bronx-raised entrepreneur turned scam artist looking for a fresh start in Iowa. Carla returns to the KCAT stage, having previously been seen in Little Women, A Doll's House, The Realistic Joneses, The Collection, and Night. KCAT Company Member Jan Rogge stars as Sharon, the recently divorced, Iowan housewife struggling with her newly empty nest. Jan is a KCAT Company Member who has previously been seen in Grand Horizons, The Price, The Pests, ‘night, Mother, Blithe Spirit, A Lie of the Mind, Sea Marks, My Old Lady, Crimes of the Heart, Good People, Marion Bridge, and Who's Afraid of Virgina Woolf?. The Roommate is directed by KCAT's Co-Artistic Committee Chair Darren Sextro, who has previously directed KCAT's Trouble in Mind, Little Women, Spider's Web, A Doll's House, My Old Lady, Skylight, and Crimes of the Heart.

The creative team for The Roommate includes scenic design by Jeremy Smith (KCAT debut), costume design by Kjerstin Anderson (KCAT debut), lighting design and technical direction from Josh Taylor (KCAT debut), sound design from Paul Vedros (KCAT debut), properties design by Taylor Jene Sullivan (KCAT's Trouble in Mind and The Lehman Trilogy). The production stage manager is Pamela A. West, with assistant stage management by Ari Hernandez.

Tickets for The Roommate start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.kcactors.org/shows/the-roommate/ by phone at (816) 361-5228 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Comments