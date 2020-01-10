FOREVER PLAID Comes To Crown Center

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced the cast and creative team for Forever Plaid, the first show of its 2020 season. Written by Stuart Ross and widely considered the original jukebox musical, Forever Plaid is one of the most popular and successful musicals ever written. This deliciously fun revue is full of classic harmonies, pitch-perfect melodies, and 1950s nostalgia.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Mandy Morris, making her professional directorial debut. The 4 person cast features Timothy Madden, T. Eric Morris, Phil Newman, and Bob Wearing.

The production team includes music direction by Gary Adams, lighting design by Nicole Jaja, scenic design by Sandra Lopez, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Joanna Windler, props by Mark A. Exline, and stage management by Jessalyn Kincaid.

"I first saw Forever Plaid in a small theater at the Tropicana Hotel in 1996. It's such a charming, personal show that will flourish under Mandy's direction in our intimate seven-row Theater," said Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott.

Forever Plaid plays February 6 - 23. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.





