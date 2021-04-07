MOULIN ROUGE! Will Open in Japan in 2023

Global Creatures have confirmed that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre in the northern-hemisphere summer of 2023, produced in partnership with entertainment powerhouse Toho Co.

The Japanese-language production will utilize the Broadway creative team, which was honoured with 14 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Toho Co. have issued an audition notice today.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway in July 2019, with productions set to open in Melbourne Australia and London UK later this year, as well as a North American Tour in 2022. The production will re-open on Broadway as soon as practicable. In February of this year, the Australian production broke the pre-sale record for the Regent Theatre in less than two hours.

Global Creatures has a long history of staging productions in Asia, starting with the 2011 tour of Walking with Dinosaurs The Arena Spectacular, however Moulin Rouge! The Musical represents the company's first musical theatre production in the region, and the first to be translated into a local language.

"As the world makes its first tentative steps towards a return to live entertainment, we are delighted to partner with Toho Co. to bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical to one of the most significant musical theatre territories in the world," said Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and lead producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. "The immersive nature of Moulin Rouge! The Musical certainly offers the escapist theatre experience many of us are craving right now, and we feel confident the universal themes of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love will be embraced by Japanese audiences."