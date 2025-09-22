Spectacular Smith to Headline FIRST FRIDAYS: NETWORK & CHILL In Miramar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of Miramar will host its next First Fridays: Network & Chill series on Friday, October 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall. This month’s featured guest is entrepreneur, marketer, and tech innovator Spectacular Smith.

Smith is the founder of Adwizar Inc. and Spectacular Academy and began his career in South Florida as a member of the R&B group Pretty Ricky. At this event, he will share insights on entrepreneurship, marketing, and business growth with the next generation of creatives, side-hustlers, and emerging leaders.

The evening will include networking, food, music, and refreshments. Previous speakers in the First Fridays series have included DJ Irie and Rohan Marley. The series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Adwizar is a digital marketing agency specializing in enterprise growth, social media marketing, and influencer management. Spectacular Academy offers interactive education for entrepreneurs on how to build and scale successful businesses.

Event Information

Date/Time: Friday, October 3, 2025 – 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL

Admission: Free with RSVP at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com

For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov/Business.