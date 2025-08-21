MRS. DOUBTFIRE- THE MUSICAL and More Set for FSCJ Artist Series 25/26 Broadway Season In Jacksonville Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSCJ Artist Series will launch the 2025–2026 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its annual Open House on Monday, September 15, 2025, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

The Open House will feature live music from Bold City Classics, local food trucks, a cash bar provided by Savor, and hosting by WTLV’s First Coast Living co-hosts Jordan Wilkerson and David Benfield. The first 200 attendees will receive a free tote bag, and a surprise Broadway performer will offer a special preview performance. Guests will also have the chance to sit in their seats, explore additional subscription options, and connect directly with FSCJ Artist Series staff about the season ahead. Current subscribers will be able to pick up tickets, exchange or print mobile tickets, and purchase available seats for subscription or single events.

Complimentary parking will be provided at the VyStar Tower Garage at 37 Hogan Street South with RSVP through the FSCJ Artist Series E-Club.

25/26 Broadway Season

The 2025–2026 Broadway in Jacksonville season will include Clue Live on Stage (November 18–23, 2025), Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy (February 10–15, 2026), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (March 10–15, 2026), A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical (April 14–19, 2026), and Beetlejuice The Musical (May 12–17, 2026).

All performances will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts with the following curtain times: Tuesday–Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Subscriptions are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY.

Season subscribers receive guaranteed package pricing, priority access to the best seats, ticket exchange privileges, free ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, often at a discount. Subscribers may purchase up to eight total subscription seats, subject to availability. VIP seating is also available for donors starting at $250.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounts by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050. VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most shows and additional perks on concessions.