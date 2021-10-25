MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Radio Play Will Be Performed at The Hippodrome This Holiday Season

The Hippodrome Theatre will celebrate the holiday season by producing not one, but two live holiday classics, Miracle on 34th St (the musical) Radio Play, adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz and A Christmas Carol, Adapted by Niall McGinty from Charles Dickens' novel.

Miracle on 34th St (the musical) Radio Play features an amazingly talented cast, recreating the heartwarming story of that last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle. Be part of the studio audience and the amazing sound effects created live in this musical radio play adapted from the original 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast.

And back on the mainstage after its debut in 2019, the Hippodrome's very own adaptation of A Christmas Carol returns. This troupe of veritable Victorian actors weave the web of this cherished holiday tale where Scrooge is a selfish businessman who is taught a lesson by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Hippodrome Company Member Niall McGinty has adapted this holiday classic into a Gainesville tradition of singing and storytelling that all ages will enjoy!

Miracle on 34th St (the musical) Radio Play and A Christmas Carol are on stage November 26 through December 23rd.

Please visit www.thehipp.org.