SILENT NIGHT Opens Florida Grand Opera's 2025–26 Season

Florida Grand Opera will open its 2025–26 season this Saturday, November 15, with Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize–winning opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell. Miami audiences will experience this powerful production at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, with additional performances on November 16 and 18 before the opera moves to Fort Lauderdale in December.

General Director & CEO Maria Todaro shared: “Launching our season with Silent Night is deeply symbolic. It reminds us that even in times of division and despair, there is always a moment when humanity prevails. Music becomes the common thread — one that binds, heals, and restores. This production powerfully reflects our Voices of Wellness initiative, which is committed to bringing the transformative power of opera to those who need it most. We are honored to open our season with a work that speaks so urgently to our time.”

Based on Christian Carion's Academy Award–nominated film Joyeux Noël, Silent Night tells the extraordinary true story of the 1914 Christmas Truce, when Scottish, French, and German soldiers laid down their weapons and shared a brief yet unforgettable moment of peace. The opera has been praised worldwide for its emotional resonance and musical richness, with The New York Times describing it as “a stirring opera… beautifully paced” and Opera News calling its score “sumptuous and vividly orchestrated.”

The production is presented in collaboration with The Atlanta Opera and Opera Carolina, continuing a powerful partnership among three nationally respected companies. It is conducted by Christopher Allen, hailed by Opera News as “one of the fastest-rising podium stars in North America,” and directed by Tomer Zvulun, Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, whose acclaimed staging of Silent Night has been seen internationally, including at the Wexford Festival, the Kennedy Center, and the Glimmerglass Festival.

Opening during the week of Veterans Day, Silent Night carries deep resonance as it honors those who serve and reflects on the sacrifices made in times of war. Its portrayal of shared humanity amid conflict feels especially timely. The premiere also aligns with Florida Grand Opera's launch of Voices of Wellness, a new initiative using the power of music to support first responders, military personnel, veterans, and medical professionals.

Miami performances take place November 15, 16, and 18 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Fort Lauderdale performances follow in December at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.