JERSEY BOYS Comes to Alhambra This Month

Jersey Boys runs April 27 – June 24, 2023

Apr. 20, 2023  
When it premiered on Broadway in 2006, the jukebox musical, Jersey Boys, collected a trophy case full of awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. It's 2009 London West End run earned the Laurence Oliver Award for Best Musical honors. And in 2007, the show won a Grammy Award for the Best Musical Show Album. Featuring an entire catalog of songs from the fabled collection of "Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons." Starting the iconic Alhambra Theatre & Dining opens Jersey Boys starting April 27 and due to initial popular demand the show was already extended an extra week to June 4.

The Alhambra's production of Jersey Boys is presented by Fleet Landing. Fleet Landing is a long-standing sponsorship partner of the Alhambra. "We are thrilled that Fleet Landing continues to see value in partnership with our theater," said Alhambra Managing Partner, Craig Smith. The Alhambra will seat more than 12,000 guests for Jersey Boys, and it communicates regularly with its email database of more than 135,000 subscribers, giving sponsors like Fleet Landing an unprecedented opportunity to reach the Alhambra's committed fan base.

Added Smith, "Like most of us growing up here in north Florida in the 70s, I didn't know much about the Four Seasons. I'd heard the songs a few times and can probably sing every word of "Oh, what a Night" and "Working My Way Back to You," but I couldn't name or recognize the band members. I'm grateful to Fleet Landing for supporting this show so we can share with the community how impactful this group really was. This will be "Oh, what a night" personified."

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of the Four Seasons-the rise, the tough times and personal clashes, and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music became symbolic of a generation. Far from a mere tribute concert, Jersey Boys gets to the heart of the relationships at the center of the group with a special focus on front man Frankie Valli, the small kid with the big falsetto. In addition to following the quartet's coming of age as performers, the core of the show is how an allegiance to a code of honor learned in the streets of their native New Jersey got them through a multitude of challenges: gambling debts, Mafia threats and family disasters. Jersey Boys is a glimpse at the people behind a sound that has managed to endure for over four decades in the hearts of the public.

The musical premiered at the La Jolla (CA) Playhouse in 2004 and ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, and since its debut it has been on two North American national tours and two national tours of the UK and Ireland. There have been productions of the show in London's West End, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Melbourne and other Australian cities, Singapore, South Africa, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, and China. Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys runs April 27 - June 24, 2023. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $45 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.



