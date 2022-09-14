FSCJ Artist Series Announces 2022/23 School Performances

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, has announced its 22/23 School Performance Season. The 22/23 School Performances include both a virtual performance and in-theater performances.

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE

NOW - June 2, 2023 BITE-SIZE SCIENCE

IN-THEATER PERFORMANCES

Oct 19, 2022 DOKTOR KABOOM!

Oct 27, 2022 SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK

Dec 6, 2022 HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Jan 12 - 13, 2023 SHANGHAI CIRCUS

Jan 20, 2023 LET'S GO SCIENCE

All in-theater performances are approximately 60 minutes long and are

presented at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts located on the FSCJ

South Campus, 11901 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. The virtual program

consists of over three hours of content and can be experienced at a time

and place of your convenience.

2022-23 SCHOOL PERFORMANCES

NOW - June 2, 2023: BITE-SIZE SCIENCE (Virtual Program) A 15-episode series of curriculum related 10-15 minute videos covering life science topics such as cheetah adaptations, ocean food chains, wetlands, monarch butterflies, pollination, and much more. Each video features

one of Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist's, songs and an entertaining science lesson. The series includes over three hours of content, curriculum connections including Florida Standards, hilarious animations, nature footage, quizzes and a study guide with fun activities and additional resources. Virtual program pricing varies depending on group size. Check website or call 904-632-5050.

Oct 19, 2022: DOKTOR KABOOM! - Lookout Science is Coming! (In Theater School Performance) The original Doktor Kaboom! show in which the good Doktor takes his audience on an educational tour of the modern scientific method, using humor and comedy while demonstrating spectacular applications of the physical sciences. Topics covered include: safety; pressure and force; simple machines; velocity; application of science to everyday life; the scientific method (hypothesis and experimentation); multiple experimentation; constant discovery of new information and data; definitions: chemical reactions, exothermic, external and chemical formula; mass; air pressure and demonstration vs. experimentation.

Oct 27, 2022: SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK (In Theater School Performance) The Emmy Award - winning 1970's pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage! The action begins when a young school teacher nervous about his first day of teaching, tries to relax by watching TV. Suddenly the Schoolhouse Rock bunch appear in his home and help him to instruct his students on a variety of subjects including Math, Science, History, Politics and Grammar. Through a series of classic songs like "Unpack your Adjectives", "Just a Bill" and "Conjunction Junction" this multimedia treat shows a whole new generation of young people that learning can be as fun as you choose to make it.

Dec 6, 2022: HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AROUND THE WORLD (In Theater School Performance) Holiday Traditions Around the World is a fast-paced, rollicking musical that takes a joyous around the world tour of the dances, songs and stories from Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and many more. Students will sing, clap and tap along as they learn new and old traditions, customs and folklore that instill the magic of the season. This wonderful jubilee creates a memorable and heart-warming experience that celebrates the true spirit of cultural diversity. Performed by Stages Productions.

Jan 12, 2023 - Jan 13, 2023: GRAND SHANGHAI CIRCUS (In Theater School Performance) Grand Shanghai Circus: Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai is a top performance troupe famous for delivering top performers with excellent skills, dare-devil acts and a harmonious combination of various kinds of performing arts. Since 1998, Grand Shanghai Circus: Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai presented the most thrilling, daring, colorful and energetic show experiences and for decades have been recognized with numerous awards like BEST SHOW, BEST PRODUCTION. The show begins by honoring the essence of the old historic Shanghai Culture and transports you to current Shanghai through the dynamic artists' dazzling performances which include mystifying acts of strength, colorful dance, breathtaking acrobatics mixed with many charismatic personalities.

Jan 20, 2023: LET'S GO SCIENCE (In Theater School Performance) The Let's Go Science Show is a wacky look at "how things work" with Professor Smart and Ms. Knowitall. This fun-filled production teaches physics concepts through theatrically based experiments and demonstrations. Lots of audience interaction with these two legends of the circus, great scenery and awesome lighting and illusions all make this one science lesson that students won't want to miss.

All in-person shows cost $8.50 per person. Everyone, including infants and toddlers, must have a ticket for admission. Tickets go fast so hold a spot for your student group by requesting a reservation today.

Call us at (904) 632-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org. You can also go to fscjartistseries.org/education/school-performances and click on the Request Form button to complete a simple request form and we will reach out to you.

