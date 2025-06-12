Adrenalize Makes Florida Debut at Concerts in the Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience will take the stage tonight, June 12, at Destin’s Concerts in the Village series, marking the band’s first-ever performance in Florida. Based out of New York and Connecticut, Adrenalize has built a national reputation for its faithful renditions of Def Leppard’s arena rock sound.

Presented by the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, the Concerts in the Village series is the longest-running live music series in Northwest Florida. Held at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion, the concert series was named one of the “Top 10 Things To Do” in the region by Florida Travel Guide and draws large crowds throughout the season.

Adrenalize has garnered attention for its precise musicianship, energetic stage presence, and spot-on vocal performances. Their shows are known for recreating the sound and spirit of Def Leppard’s iconic catalogue with authenticity, attracting both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Tonight’s performance will include a setlist of hits such as “Photograph,” “Hysteria,” “Love Bites,” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

Event Information

Date : Thursday, June 12

Location : MKAF Dugas Pavilion, Destin, FL

Gates Open : 6 PM

Showtime: 7 PM

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for open seating. Guests may bring their own food and beverages, including alcohol, and a selection of local food trucks will also be on site. Tickets are available through the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation: Purchase Tickets

