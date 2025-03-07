THE ALL NEW WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE Comes to the Saenger Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The All New Wizard of Oz on Ice is coming to Jackson next month. The performance will be at Hattiesburg's Historic Saenger Theater on April 6th, 2025.

This reimagined production of "Wizard of Oz On Ice" stands apart from anything you've seen before. As the curtain rises, audiences are whisked away on a magical journey alongside Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, who glide effortlessly across the stage.

With an all-new custom soundtrack, audiences will experience the magic of Oz in a fresh and dynamic way, while special effects, immersive visuals, and dazzling light displays bring the fantastical world of Oz to life. Interactive elements, including live audience participation and immersive visuals, making "Wizard of Oz On Ice" a one-of-a-kind experience that will captivate every guest.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM and the show will start at 7:00 PM.

Tickets range in price from $25 - $65 plus fees.

Comments