Opera Mississippi Performs THE CHRISTMAS GIFT in December

Opera Mississippi will perform a hometown holiday presentation of The Christmas Gift, an original seasonal opera by Mississippi composer Dr. James S. Sclater. The intimate production, featuring local and regional singers, students and community performers under the company’s artistic leadership, tells a gentle holiday story about two brothers and the spirit of giving.

Performances run December 12-13. Both performances are scheduled for the Jean Pittman Williams Recital Hall in the Aven Fine Arts Building at Mississippi College.

Originally composed in the early 1980s and long associated with Mississippi musical life, The Christmas Gift is being revived by Opera Mississippi for the 2025 holiday season. The piece centers on the brothers’ journey through a snowy village and highlights themes of compassion, family and generosity — a short, family-friendly work suited to holiday audiences. The company’s season announcement and local coverage describe the production as an opportunity to bring community performers together with professional artists for a seasonal celebration.