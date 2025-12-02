Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Perform at MSU Riley Center

🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, Leslie Odom Jr. will bring his holiday-themed concert to the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian as part of the center’s 2025-26 Fall/Winter performing arts series.

Odom Jr. is an accomplished songwriter and actor, best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which he is scheduled to reprise Sept. 9-Nov. 23. He recently produced and starred in the acclaimed revival of “Purlie Victorious,” which earned six Tony nominations. He has appeared in several notable films and television shows, including “One Night in Miami,” “Knives Out: Glass Onion,” and “Hamilton” on Disney+.

Tickets for the concert are priced from $55 to $125 depending on seating location and are available for purchase through the MSU Riley Center box office, by phone at (601) 696-2200, or online at the center’s website.