ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES Comes to the Landers Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elmo’s Got the Moves is coming to the Landers Center next year. The performance is set for April 29, 2026.

Elmo’s Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.”

Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves— all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. See Sesame Street Live at Landers Center on April 29!

Photo Experience

Meet the Characters of ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES! In this exclusive post show experience, you and your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory of your visit by taking a photo alongside characters from ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES!

Each adult and child in a group must have a Photo Experience ticket to attend and participate in the Photo Experience.The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of show. Please make sure to bring your camera, as you will want to capture every moment!

Admission to the performance is not included in the Photo Experience ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian. Each Child, Parent or Guardian must have a show ticket as well as a Photo Experience ticket to attend.