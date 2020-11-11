New Stage Theatre Presents a Reading of SONS OF LEVI

The reading takes place on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

New Stage Theatre continues Thursday Nights Virtual Plays, Conversations, and Cocktails with a reading of Randy Redd's Sons of Levi, adapted for the stage from the novel How to Survive a Summer by Nick White, on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. The reading is recommended for ages 16 and up for content and language. Redd will be joining the company for a post reading discussion. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions through the chat feature. The virtual series continues New Stage's mission to develop original, and Mississippi themed work, and enables the theatre to keep employing artists.

Camp Levi, nestled in the Mississippi countryside, is designed to "cure" young teenage boys of their budding homosexuality. Will Dillard, a midwestern graduate student, spent a summer at the camp as a teenager, and has since tried to erase the experience from his mind. But when a fellow student alerts him that a slasher movie based on the camp is being released, he is forced to confront his troubled history and possible culpability in the death of a fellow camper. As past and present are woven together, Will recounts his "rehabilitation," eventually returning to the abandoned campgrounds to solve the mysteries of that pivotal summer, and to reclaim his story from those who have stolen it.

These will all be ONLINE events. NEW: A limited number of free tickets will be available by calling the box office at 601-948-3533 or emailing tickets@newstagetheatre.com by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Online tickets will be by a suggested donation of $5, $10, or $25. To register for these events, simply click to our website and purchase a ticket for the event. A direct link to that online experience will be emailed to you immediately. Simply click the link in the email to watch the online event.

