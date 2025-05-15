Your Roots Are Showing Confirms Belfast for 2026 Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland’s Premiere Music Conference (YRAS), has named Belfast its conference city for 2026. The conference, in its fourth year, will be held at the ICC Belfast and begins on the evening of Tuesday, January 13 with an all-star Folk-In-Fusion concert at Waterfront Hall. (Lineup to be announced in coming weeks.) Wednesday, January 14 through Sunday, January 18 will offer workshops, panels, keynotes and networking events during the day, and showcases each evening.



The conference will wrap up Sunday afternoon with its signature “Music Trail” event featuring a string of walkable venues and a variety of artists performing original music in intimate settings.



The city of Belfast is looking forward to hosting the conference. “We’re proud to welcome Your Roots Are Showing to Belfast, a city with deep cultural heritage and a thriving music scene,” shares Judith Abraham, Senior Business Tourism Sales Manager at Visit Belfast. “As Ireland’s music community comes together to connect, collaborate and celebrate, Belfast offers an inspiring backdrop. This conference further strengthens our reputation as a vibrant, creative and well-connected destination for business events, and we look forward to supporting its continued success.”



Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast says, “We’re thrilled to welcome Your Roots Are Showing to ICC Belfast for the first time. As Ireland’s premiere music conference, YRAS represents everything we value: connection, creativity, and cultural impact on a global stage. Together with its sister venues Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall and The Studio, ICC Belfast has played a central role in Belfast’s live entertainment scene for many decades and hosting this event further demonstrates our commitment to nurturing grassroots talent in the heart of the city.”



The past years’ YRAS conferences were held in Monaghan, Dundalk and Killarney and with the conference growing into the must-attend event for business and creative connections, the founders decided to travel north to accommodate a growth of attendees, and connect with a world class city.



Charlene Sloan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Your Roots Are Showing remarks about the 2026 location. “Relocating to Belfast marks a bold evolution for Your Roots Are Showing. The ICC gives us the infrastructure to grow into a world-class hub for the global music industry, while the iconic Waterfront Hall offers a performance space worthy of the extraordinary artists we bring together. In one of the most creatively charged cities on the planet, we’re building a platform where heritage, innovation, and global connection converge.”



Brendan McCreanor, Co-Founder/Creative Director of Your Roots Are Showing, notes, “The ICC and Waterfront Hall are the ideal homes for what YRAS has become — a forward-thinking, genre-spanning gathering of artists, industry, and culture leaders. Belfast’s energy, history, and musical heartbeat align perfectly with our mission to push boundaries while staying rooted in what matters. This move lets us amplify our impact and our community on a whole new scale.”



Another benefit to hosting YRAS in Belfast was its proximity to new partner, Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections - Scotland’s largest international music conference. “We are delighted to announce a delegate partnership with Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland’s Premiere Music Conference, in 2026. With the two events sitting just a few days and a short flight or ferry crossing apart, delegates will have the opportunity to attend both events in January,” says Lisa Whytock of Showcase Scotland.



“Showcase Scotland marks its 26th edition in 2026, where Quebec will feature as international partner across the five-day programme. Alongside approximately 50 artists from Scotland, six Quebecois acts will be spotlighted in Glasgow during Showcase Scotland 2026, which takes place within the Celtic Connections festival, over January 21-25. We are delighted to present this partnership opportunity for delegates to attend both of Scotland and Ireland’s flagship music conferences.”



Showcase artists, keynote speakers, workshops and panel presentations, along with Folk-In-Fusion lineup, will be announced in coming weeks.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now!