Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Appoints First Female Chief Executive Officer

After a rigorous recruitment process, with a competitive field of applicants, Karen Smallwood will become Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's first female CEO in the theatre's one-hundred-and-thirty-year history.

Karen is the current Director of Finance & Commercial and will commence her new role on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

Having previously worked for Scottish & Newcastle PLC, Virgin Trains and Arena Leisure, Karen's commercial background, coupled with ten years in the arts and charity sector established her as the right person to take the organisation forward.

Karen Smallwood said, “It will be a privilege to lead the dedicated team here at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and preserve the future of one of the city's most historic and treasured buildings.

Collaboration, community and creativity will be at the heart of everything we do moving forward.

To be appointed the first female CEO of this wonderful theatre and charity is a position I will truly honour and perform to the upmost of my ability.”

Duncan Jones, Chair of the Board said, “Karen's vision and passion for the Grand and for Wolverhampton shone during her interview. The Board is looking forward to a bright and exciting future under Karen's leadership.”

