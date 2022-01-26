Whale Theatre Announces Spring 2022 Concert Lineup

Gradually emerging from an extended Christmas break, the Whale Theatre has been working hard behind the scenes to prepare a fresh Spring programme that will shake off the cobwebs and bring another few rays of sunshine to Greystones. Alongside previously announced performances including Robert Gogan's "Strolling Through Ulysses!", a Cuban Guitar Recital with Ahmed Dickinson & Eduardo Martín, the return of National Theatre LIVE and "Motherland" a celebration of the Songs of 20th Century Women, the Whale Theatre has announced new must-see performances to its Spring programme featuring an impressive line-up of local and international artists.

On Sunday 20th March, "Journey Through the Senses" sees local pianist Dr. Svetlana Rudenko collaborating with San Diego based professional ballet dancer Zoe Marinello-Kohn and US lighting engineer Sterling Baldwin in an exploration of synesthesia through live music, ballet and lighting design. Described by neuroscientists Ramachandran & Hubbard as a "window into perception, thought and language", the study of synesthesia helps us to understand how our senses interact, influencing our perception and emotions.

Featuring celebrated Wicklow-based Canadian soprano Catherine Redding, the Whale Theatre will host a very special performance of John Tavener's beautiful song cycle "To a Child Dancing in the Wind" on Sunday 10th April with additional works from Debussy and Fauré. In a rare departure from his prolific output of liturgical and choral works, Tavener's song cycle sets a number of poems by W.B. Yeats, with instrumentation for Flute, Viola and Harp. Performing the instrumental accompaniment will be Trio Táin, which consists of Wicklow based harpist Aisling Ennis, flautist Vourneen Ryan and violist Robin Panter.

Continuing its classical Spring programme, the Whale Theatre is also delighted to welcome back Greystones native and acclaimed soprano Jade Phoenix, who returns to her home town for an intimate recital on Saturday 14th May. Performing beloved opera classics from composers including Puccini, Mozart and Strauss alongside a selection of Irish songs, this is the perfect concert for anyone wanting to dip their toe into the world of opera! Having recently sung the role of Giulietta in Bellini's "I Capuleti e i Montecchi" (The Capulets and the Montagues), Jade Phoenix was described by the Irish Times as having "an aptitude for Bravura that is quite impressive".

Having performed at the Whale Theatre last October as part of the stellar Ari Hoenig Trio, UK-based guitarist and composer Tom Ollendorf also makes a welcome return to Greystones on Friday 20th May with his own trio. Described by The Jazz Man as a "highly talented, imaginative player" Ollendorff has quickly built a strong reputation as an outstanding improviser and imaginative composer. His debut album A Song For You is described as a mix of gracefully grooving songlike themes, warmly conversational improvising, baroque-like unaccompanied etudes, and headlong fast-bop swing.

The Whale Theatre invites you to come and explore the great indoors this Spring, with a diverse programme of music, theatre, comedy, film, spoken word and family events. Covid-19 safety measures are in place at the venue, and audiences are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these guidelines before attending.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.whaletheatre.ie.