RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD Comes to Bord GÃ¡is Energy Theatre 5/8 - 5/18
The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour returns with an all new production for 2019!
Mission leader Michelle Visage takes voyagers on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Monét X Change and Violet Chachki!
Limited VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available!
Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.
Recommended for ages 14+. U16s must be accompanied by an adult (aged 18+) who is also attending the performance.
All prices include a €1 facilities fee per ticket.Telephone & Internet bookings are subject to a maximum s/c of €6.85 per ticket/ Agents €3.30
For tickets and more information, please visit https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/index.php/artist/rupauls-drag-race-werq-the-world