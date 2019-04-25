RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD Comes to Bord GÃ¡is Energy Theatre 5/8 - 5/18

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD is strutting to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Ireland from May 8 to 18, 2019.

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour returns with an all new production for 2019!

Mission leader Michelle Visage takes voyagers on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Monét X Change and Violet Chachki!

Limited VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available!

Presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and VH1.

Recommended for ages 14+. U16s must be accompanied by an adult (aged 18+) who is also attending the performance.

All prices include a €1 facilities fee per ticket.Telephone & Internet bookings are subject to a maximum s/c of €6.85 per ticket/ Agents €3.30

For tickets and more information, please visit https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/index.php/artist/rupauls-drag-race-werq-the-world





