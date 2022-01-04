'Old Friends and Other Days' Wins Best Short Feature at the London International Short Film Festival

Northern Ireland Opera won Best Short Feature and an Audience Award for 'Old Friends and Other Days at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival. This week the film, produced by Causeway Pictures, has also been awarded 'Best Musical Film' at the ONKYO Film Awards.

"We're delighted that our film, created in lockdown earlier this year and showcasing some of Northern Ireland's finest opera singers, dancers and actors, is being recognised," the company said in a statement.

It has also been officially selected for the Belfast Film Festival, the Prague International Indie Film Festival and was a Nominee at the British Short Film Awards 2021.

Find out more about the film in this link.