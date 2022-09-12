Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month

Performances are 23-24 September.

Ireland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.

First premiered at the Irish Arts Centre New York, April 2022, this dance show is inspired by meditations on Yoruba proverbs, proverbs that act as an archive of ancestral knowledge, intuitions, and values.

Mufutau's solo performance uses personal and found archival material as concept, visual design, and soundscape, with an energetic blend of traditional and contemporary movements. It is an emotional resurrection of a past that is both personal and ancestral.

Tickets €14/€16/€18 are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196174®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fringefest.com%2Ffestival%2Fwhats-on%2Fowe?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Please Note:
Contains the use of smoke machines and strobe lighting.

Producer: Lynnette Moran
Lighting Designer: Matt Burke
Visual Designer: Luca Truffarelli
Sound Designer: Riccardo Vechiarelli
Costume and Props Designer: Nina Lopez le Galliard
Chief LX: Eoin Lennon
Production Manager: Lisa Mahony
Stage Manager: Barbara Hughes
Image: Luca Truffarelli

Funded by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Developed with support from Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon, Irish Arts Centre, NYC and residencies at Maison de la Creation, Firkin Crane, Ultima Vez and FRINGE LAB. Supported by field:arts.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


MADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next MonthMADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next Month
August 31, 2022

This October, a powerful new drama comes to the Belgrade Theatre's B2 stage with Mademoiselle F, running from Tues 4 – Sat 8 Oct. Written by Vanessa Oakes and directed by Mark Evans, Mademoiselle F made its premiere last summer at the Shop Front Theatre, and now returns to Coventry in its new home of the Belgrade Theatre.
The Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The EverymanThe Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The Everyman
August 29, 2022

The Gate will present a new production of Sebastian Barry’s seminal play The Steward of Christendom, directed by Louise Lowe and featuring Owen Roe as Thomas Dunne, at The Everyman. The production will run for five performances only from September 6th to 10th.
Mufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in SeptemberMufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in September
August 24, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022
August 23, 2022

 This year’s Culture Night, on September 23rd, will see venues all over the country open their doors, late into the night. From music to the arts, to comedy, fashion, and literature, entertainment lovers are in for a real treat as more than 1,000 live events are planned. Cork City’s Culture Night Programme has an astonishing array of events which will appear in online listings and printed fliers around the city over the next weeks.
Dylan Coburn Gray's New Play ABSENT THE WRONG Will Premiere at Dublin Fringe FestivalDylan Coburn Gray's New Play ABSENT THE WRONG Will Premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival
August 15, 2022

Awoman looking for her child is lied to. An artist pitches a memorial that's never built. A landlord raises rents. A parrot disappears. (Or does it?) Thousands of children disappear. (No question this time.) There's family reunions, collective actions, inexplicable Mormons.