JILLY MORGAN'S BIRTHDAY PARTY to be Presented at The Everyman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out premiere in Limerick, Jilly Morgan’s Birthday Party, a darkly funny and emotionally resonant new Irish play will tour to The Everyman, Cork on Tuesday 30th September.

Written by Limerick playwright Liam McCarthy and directed by Joan Sheehy, the play follows Jack, whose brief, passionate kiss in the downstairs toilet at a party in Limerick City in 1983 becomes a moment he can never forget. Spanning four decades of longing, memory, and regret, Jilly Morgan’s Birthday Party is a powerful exploration of how one fleeting moment can echo across a lifetime.

This compelling two-hander is driven by Pat Ryan (as Jack) and Georgina Miller (as Kate), whose performances have been widely praised for their emotional depth and chemistry. Their nuanced portrayals bring warmth, wit, and complexity to a story that moves fluidly through time and memory.

Inspired by Chekhov’s The Kiss, the play reimagines the story with modern theatricality, weaving humour and poignancy into a rich portrait of obsession, change, and the stories we cling to.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More