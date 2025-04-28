Irene Kelleher Comes to Cork Midsummer Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor and writer Irene Kelleher will be performing in two productions at the 2025 Cork Midsummer Festival, which takes place from July 13th to 22nd: Stitch, which is described as an Irish horror show will be staged in the site specific venue of J.Nolan Stationary Shop on Shandon Street in Cork City, and Footnote in the TCD at Triskel, also in Cork City. On Saturday, July 19th, Irene will perform both Shows - Footnote at 1pm and Stitch at 9pm and midnight.

Stitch is set in 1989 in a family run garments alteration shop, Pins and Needles. We witness Alice, the seamstress, whose face is covered with scars, in her workshop putting the final touches on costumes for the Samhain Festival. Once the audience enter though the door of J.Nolan Stationary Shop they are part of that world. It may not be for the faint of heart but it will be one hell of a thrilling ride.

Footnote at TCD Triskel is just another day in The Quirky Scroll. One hundred and two years old. The customers are about the same age. Just another day of back to school panicked parents asking for “syphilis” (Chrysalis), “lovers of mice and men”, balls ‘a the world, how to shoot a mocking bird-killing manual, Mein Kampf (Minecraft) and prick sticks. For anyone who’s ever worked in a bookshop…or been in one, or loves books…or read a book… or hates books. This is for you.

Both productions are from Mighty Oak Productions, written and performed by Irene Kelleher, Stitch is directed by Regina Crowley and Footnote by Laura O’Mahony.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby