Cork School of Music Percussion Ensemble Will Perform THE YOUNG PERSON'S GUIDE TO THE PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

On Sunday, 1st December 2019 at 12pm, in the Curtis Auditorium, CIT Cork School of Music, Union Quay, Cork City T12E9HY, the Cork School of Music Percussion Ensemble will be performing in a concert entitled "The Young Person's Guide to the Percussion Ensemble." Admission is free!

The concert is aimed at people of all ages who have an interest in percussion, and who are eager to see new instruments, hear new sounds and listen to some familiar music played in a very unique way! Conducted by Stephen Kelly, percussionist with the RTE Concert Orchestra, the concert will feature music by Bossa-Nova composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, the master of calypso Harry Belafonte and more, all played by the talented young percussion students of the CIT Cork School of Music.

For a great hour of fun music and entertainment, be in the Curtis Auditorium at 12pm on Sunday the 1st of December.





