Cork Fringe Festival 2025

From the 9th to the 11th of May, there is no better place to be than Cork City. After a successful launch on the 3rd of April, Cork Fringe has announced its full programme for their inaugural 2025 festival. With 20 events across 10 venues throughout Cork City, the Cork Fringe Weekend brings with it a wide range of performances including theatre, comedy, dance, visual art, music, community events and much more.

Cork Fringe Festival supports Cork-based and international artists across all disciplines and career stages with a platform to shine while also cultivating a Fringe community that not only thrives in the city, but internationally through the world-wide Fringe Festival Network. Cork Fringe Festival celebrates the weird, the wonderful, and the often under-represented in the arts-scene.

The 2025 programme features an exciting mix of performances in both conventional and unconventional spaces. The Everyman is set to host a thrilling double billing of two compelling theatre pieces: IN A BAD WAY (Isolde Fenton) and Happy Capital (Tommy Harris), while the Marina Market becomes home to The Answer, an audio theatre piece exploring climate anxiety and the commercialization of self-help. Over the course of the three days, Cork city will become a hotspot of creativity waiting to be experienced.

Speaking to the Festival Directors, Daniel Cremin and Ineke Lavers, they spoke of the excitement they are feeling ahead of the festival:

'Cork Fringe 2025 is brimming with new ideas and exciting performances waiting to be experienced by Cork audiences. Our hope is that everyone will open themselves up to the wide range of arts within the festival and have the opportunity to experience something new''.

This year's festival welcomes a mix of emerging and established artists, with performances designed to push creative boundaries and challenge perspectives. With an exciting line-up of comedians like Allie O'Rourke, Ross O'Donoghue, Daniel Lukas and Chris McShane, to new theatrical work from The Horgles and Ciara Ní Tuathaigh, Cork Fringe is creating a festival that packs a punch. Cork Fringe 2025 promises to be a festival rooted in supporting artists and creates a space for their stories to be told.

For more information on ticketing and the full Cork Fringe 2025 programme, click here.

