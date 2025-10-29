ALADDIN Panto Returns to Cork Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Christmas, get ready to soar on a magic carpet ride of laughter, music, and magic as Cork Opera House and Neville Jewellers will present its pantomime, Aladdin.

Join our hero Aladdin, everyone's favourite Nanny Nellie, and a host of lovable companions in a spectacular show bursting with colour, live music, show-stopping dance routines, magical illusions and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. This family-friendly extravaganza promises to dazzle audiences of all ages with its spellbinding storytelling and top-notch production values.

Following the runaway success of last year's hit, Cinderella, the Cork Opera House team is back with another festive feast for the senses. Aladdin promises to be Cork's most magical pantomime experience yet.

Directed by Trevor Ryan, the production features some of Cork's finest talent alongside some familiar faces; including Frank Mackey (Aladdin co-writer with Trevor Ryan), as the beloved Nanny Nellie, Michael Grennel as the evil Abanazar and in her third consecutive Panto, Cork's Alison McCormack as Wishee Washy.

They will be joined by a trio of stars with lots of West End experience as Anthony Sahota (Billionaire Boy) stars as Aladdin and Issy Khogali (Matilda) as Jasmine. While hailing from Youghal, Callum Martin (Sister Act) plays the role of Genie for a marathon 70-show run, opening on Wednesday, November 26.

“It's a tradition we look forward to all year,” says Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO & Artistic Director Cork Opera House, “Our Panto is a celebration of creativity, community, and joy - everything our audiences love about the festive season. It has played a major role in connecting Cork Opera House with our local community, both patrons and artists, over our 170 years.

“We are also particularly proud of our Relaxed Panto too, which we are bringing back for two shows again during this run. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an experience that will delight audiences of all ages, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.”

This year's Panto once again will feature stunning costume design by Muireann Doyle, breath-taking choreography by Ciarán Connolly and an incredible visual and sonic experience from a production team that includes Rory Murphy, Mick Hurley, Jimmy Brockie and Maeve Redman. This talented team is ready to whisk audiences away to the faraway land of Shangra-Lilo.

Ms Gleeson was joined by John Neville, Managing Director, Neville Jewellers, ahead of the show's opening next month. “Neville Jewellers, is delighted to once again be the title sponsor of the Cork Opera House Panto; a treasured family tradition in Cork. This year's magical production of Aladdin perfectly captures the sparkle, wonder, and joy we celebrate every day in our stores. As a family business since 1971, we're proud to share in the magic that brings generations together.”

