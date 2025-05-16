THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Crossroads Repertory Theatre is turning 60! Now in its 60th year, Crossroads Rep will present the first professional production of The Wizard of Oz (RSC version) in Terre Haute!

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. In this beloved adaptation, Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl, travels over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz and discovers the magical power of home. The Wizard of Oz has entertained audiences for generations and continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

Audiences will experience all their favorite Wizard of Oz songs: "Over the Rainbow," "Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead)," "If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve," and "We're Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road)."

All performances will take place in Dreiser Hall on the Indiana State University campus. The performance dates and times are as follows: June 20, 21*, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 PM and June 22, 28, 29 at 1:30 PM.

Performances will run in June 20-29, 2025 in Dreiser Theater. Tickets are available online beginning April 1st.

