THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Beef & Boards

Visit a magical kingdom under the sea with the adventurous young mermaid Ariel and her friends as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents Disney's The Little Mermaid starting May 23.

King Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel wishes to leave her ocean home to explore the world above. When she rescues the human Prince Eric, Ariel can't wait any longer and she makes a bargain with Ursula, the sea witch, to trade her tail for legs. But when things go wrong, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

With all of the fun of the Disney film, The Little Mermaid features the songs "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," and "Part of Your World." Plus, as Beef & Boards' annual Family Show, a $10 ticket discount is available for for all kids ages 3-15.

Sarah Daniels, who just made her Beef & Boards debut as Sandy in Grease, returns in the title role. Also returning from the Grease cast is Nate Willey (Kenickie) as Prince Eric. Kelly Teal Goyette (Miss Hannigan in Annie; Dragon in Shrek, Madame de la Grande Bouche in Beauty and the Beast) returns as Ursula, the sea witch.

Beef & Boards' production of Disney's The Little Mermaid is directed by Elizabeth Stark Payne and choreographed by Ron Morgan, with musical director Terry Woods.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is on stage for 48 performances through June 30. Tickets range from $45 to $70 ($10 Family Show discount off tickets for kids ages 3-15), and include Chef Odell Ward's family-friendly dinner buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea and lemonade.

For reservations, call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.

For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.





