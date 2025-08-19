THE 39 STEPS Comes to Indianapolis in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 39 Steps is coming to Indianapolis next month. The production is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan, from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, directed by Benjamin Hanna. Performances run September 16 - October 12 on the OneAmerica Financial Stage.

In classic Hitchcock fashion, a notorious fugitive and a spellbound blonde travel north by northwest from London to Scotland. Will they save Britain from a den of devious spies? Will they stop arguing and fall in love? Four actors play more than 40 characters in this hilarious take on one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best movies. A comic thrill ride full of plot twists, quick-changes, and laughs, delivered at a delightfully dizzying pace.

Co-produced with Syracuse Stage