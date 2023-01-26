Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents FROM LIPS, TO EARS, TO ACTION Next Month

The event is on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Storytelling Arts of Indiana honors Black History Month by inviting two of the most respected artists in the poetry/spoken-word genre to Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center for a night of entertainment and inspiration. Tickets are now on sale for the stage show and livestream of "From Lips, to Ears, to Action" featuring the Twin Poets on February 11.


For nearly three decades, Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocha have been warriors on the front line of their community. The twin artists and authors founded a tutoring and mentoring program called "GOALS - Getting Organized Always Leads to Success" and "Art for Life Delaware," a youth and community development organization rooted in the arts.


In 2015, the governor recognized their tireless work, naming them the 17th Poets Laureate of Delaware, the first African Americans to hold the title in the state and the first twins, siblings, and spoken-word artists in the nation.

WHAT: "From Lips, to Ears, to Action" featuring the Twin Poets
WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis
COST: Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.




FORBIDDEN BROADWAY at Clowes Memorial Hall
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY at Clowes Memorial Hall
Special Offer: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at American Lives Theatre
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at American Lives Theatre
Empathy is often in short supply when it comes to how we feel about people on the opposite side of the political divide. Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a Pulitzer-prize finalist, explores that tricky topic in an intense and memorable way. The show is perfectly in line with American Lives Theatre’s mission to provide provocative and entertaining plays to Indy.
New Installations to Debut at The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park Thanks to Transformative Gift from Kent Hawryluk
New Installations to Debut at The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park Thanks to Transformative Gift from Kent Hawryluk
Newfields has announced a new series of outdoor public art installations for The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park that will activate the park and create dynamic opportunities for engagement and exploration.
Songbook Foundation And Story Cottage Announce Perfect Harmony Partnership
Songbook Foundation And Story Cottage Announce Perfect Harmony Partnership
To advance one of its signature community outreach programs, the Great American Songbook Foundation has begun a partnership with Story Cottage, a new memory-care housing option from Senior Home Companions.

January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023

