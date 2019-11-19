Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents DELIGHTFULLY PERVERSE STORIES With Jennifer Munro

Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents national author, recording artist and award-winning storyteller Jennifer Munro telling "Aunt Lily: and other delightfully perverse stories" on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Munro's wicked sense of humor permeates every story she tells. Her extensive repertoire includes witty, often poignant original stories that explore the triumphs and foibles of the human condition.

This particular collection of stories was published by Parkhurst Brothers and became a 2016 Storytelling World Gold Winner. Munro draws upon her upbringing in a small English village, where children were seen and not heard, fathers were wacky, neighbors were snoopy, and maiden aunts were beautifully crafted artifices. Her original stories, dolloped with characters reminiscent of those from her childhood, telling of domestic shenanigans and outings gone revealingly awry are written with meticulous timing. Rich in details about the frailty and strength of the human spirit, her stories resonate with the truth of what is means to be human.

"Aunt Lily: and other delightfully perverse stories" told by Jennifer Munro

Sponsored by Pathfinder CPA Group LLC, Saturday, December 7, 2019, 7:00-9:00 p.m.. Frank and Katrina Basile Theater at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $15 for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.

As a child growing up in a large working-class family in the industrial Midlands in England, Jennifer Munro fell in love with the spoken word. Every Sunday, a cast of rogues, ne'er-do-wells, raconteurs, and heroes gathered around the family's old wooden table to tell stories, share secrets, and gossip. Their tales are the inspiration for Munro's extensive repertoire of stories. Munro has performed on NPR and at festivals across the country, including the National Storytelling Festival in Tennessee and Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Utah. She has recorded two award-winning CDs, "Relatives and their Body Parts" and "Beginnings." Munro teaches a graduate course in storytelling in education at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. Her book is available at Amazon.





